'R is a lovely alphabet, but so is he,' says Alia Bhatt for Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): On the trailer launch of her upcoming film 'RRR' on Thursday, actor Alia Bhatt was asked an interesting question that left her "stumped" and smiling.

Hinting at her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor, Alia was asked about the alphabet 'R' in the film's title and in her life, and whether it's a lucky factor for her.

Alia laughed and said, "I am stumped. Mere paas jawab nahi hai...I am trying to be intelligent. I don't have a good answer."



After a pause, she smiled and cleverly replied, "Ji...R is a lovely alphabet, but so is he."

Along with Alia Bhatt, 'RRR' stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. Other cast members include Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson.

The project is helmed by SS Rajamouli, who was also the mastermind behind the record-breaking 'Baahubali' series.

Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

'RRR' will hit the screens worldwide on January 7, 2022. (ANI)

