R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana's 'Dhokha -Round D Corner' to release on September 23

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): R Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana's ''Dhokha -Round D Corner' has got a release date. The film will hit the theatres on September 23.

Helmed by Kookie Gulati, 'Dhokha' is touted as a multi-perspective pacy film based on an urban couple and promises to take the audience through the whirlwind journey during a day in the life of the couple.

Talking about his role, Aparshakti had earlier shared, "Attempting a genre that I have never done before is certainly a challenge, but it is something that I have been wanted to do for a very long time. Extremely delighted by the response I have been getting for the first look of the film. Let's get cracking with loads of action ahead."

Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar are also a part of the film.

On Thursday, the makers dropped an announcement video of the suspense drama and it has left the audience intrigued.



Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Khushalii, who is making her Bollywood debut with Dhoka, wrote, "Thrilling journey of learning has finally come to its desitination. Please allow me to present to you the teaser of my debut film. Here's the first glimpse of #RMadhavan #AparshaktiKhurana #DarshanKumaar and me from our upcoming film #DhokhaRoundDCorner a film by #KookieGulati This surely looks like the suspense drama of the year!!All set to hit the big screens on 23rd September."

'Dhoka' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma. (ANI)

