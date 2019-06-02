R Madhavan, Image courtesy: Instagram
R Madhavan, Image courtesy: Instagram

R Madhavan receives 'prolific' gift on his birthday

ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 16:52 IST

New Delhi (India), Jun 1 (ANI): Actor R Madhavan, who is ageing like fine wine, turned 49 today and shared the most thoughtful gift from Prajesh Sen, the co-director of his upcoming film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'.
The dashing actor took to Instagram to share a picture of him posing along with his 'prolific' birthday present. Prajesh sent him a 'Rocketry' customised portrait of the actor.
It is indeed a thoughtful gift for Madhavan as the actor is currently busy with the respective film.
In his caption, the actor thanked Prajesh for thinking of something so special.
He wrote, "Thank yousoooo much @prajeshsen .. what a thoughtful and wonderful Birthday gift.. Rocketey on my head..and in my mind ..cannot get more prolific."

The actor is quite active on social media and often treats his fans with selfies and candid stills.
Having acted in a host of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu films, Madhavan is inarguable, one of the most talented actors and with every film, the star only gets better.
Currently, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'. Madhavan is playing the role of scientist S Nambi Narayanan in the movie.
The film focuses on the life and achievements of scientist Narayanan, who was falsely accused of being a spy and arrested in 1994. Though free, he is still fighting against those police officials, who allegedly falsely implicated him and are still free.
Besides acting, Madhavan is also directing, writing and producing the film. It will release in English, Hindi and Tamil. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres in 2019.
The 'Three Idiots' actor was last seen in 'Saala Khadoos' (2016) and 'Zero' (2018). (ANI)

