R. Madhavan's 'Rocketry' heads to Prime Video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): After a brief run in theatres, R. Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' has now moved to OTT.

The film, which was released on June 1, is now set to be out on Amazon Prime Video on July 26.

Sharing the update, Madhavan took to Instagram and wrote, "hop on for a space adventure #RocketryOnPrime, July 26."





Helmed by Madhavan, the film features the former in the lead role of scientist Nambi Narayanan. The movie was shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia.

Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya played cameos in the film.

Talking about the superstars' cameos, Madhavan revealed that they did not charge a single penny.

"The two (SRK and Suriya) did not charge a single penny for their work in the film. They did not charge anything for caravans, costumes, and assistants. In fact, Suriya flew out to shoot in Mumbai with his crew on his own money. He did not charge for the flights or for the dialogue writer who translated his lines in Tamil. There are a lot of good people in the industry. I am an outsider and I have met several people in my career who wholeheartedly helped me. Just on my request, Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) or Priyanka Chopra post a tweet (to show their support for the film). I am grateful for their love and respect," Madhavan had shared.

'Rocketry' was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. (ANI)

