R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' to arrive in April 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): Actor R Madhavan's much-awaited 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' has finally got its release date. It will be out on April 1, 2022.

Madhavan not only acted in the film but also has directed, written and produced it.

Sharing the release date of the film, Madhavan took to Instagram and wrote, "We are elated to inform you that the much-awaited Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be released worldwide in theatres on 1st April 2022. We have made this movie with a lot of love and dedication and are grateful for all the support that you have shown us so far- Team Rocketry."





'Rocketry' is based on the life of Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was caught in the throes of a spy scandal.

It has been shot simultaneously in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and English, and will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. (ANI)

