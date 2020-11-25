First look poster of film 'Janhit Mein Jaari' (Image Source: Instagram)
First look poster of film 'Janhit Mein Jaari' (Image Source: Instagram)

Raaj Shaandilyaa to debut as producer with 'Janhit Mein Jaari' starring Nushrrat Bharuccha

ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2020 18:48 IST


New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Film director Raaj Shaandilyaa who helmed Ayushmann Khurrana's blockbuster hit 'Dream Girl,' has turned producer for a new film 'Janhit Mein Jaari.'
The film director-turned-producer took to Twitter to announce his production debut that stars 'Dream Girl' actor Nushrratt Bharuccha.

"Ek womaniya sab pe bhaari... ye soochna hai #JanhitMeinJaari! #ZarooratBhiZarooriBhi Coming in 2021. @Nushrratt @pavailkgulati," Shaandilyaa tweeted.
The film will be helmed by Omung Kumar and will star 'Thappad' actor Pavail Gulati opposite Bharuccha.
The film that has been dubbed as a quirky comedy will hit the theatres in 2021. (ANI)

