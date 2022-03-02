'Radhe Shyam' release trailer unveils a tale where love and fate clash

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): The makers of the much-awaited film 'Radhe Shyam', starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, have unveiled an intriguing release trailer on Wednesday.

The minute-long release trailer, available in Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Telugu, gives a glimpse of the story of Vikramaditya, played by Prabhas, an expert palmist who can predict everything -- even the minutest details of someone's death.





The trailer unveils a sneak peek into the state-of-the-art visual effects, picturesque visuals from Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad and the electric chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hedge.



Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned narrator for the upcoming Astro-thriller movie. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, 'Radhe Shyam' is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 11, 2022. (ANI)

