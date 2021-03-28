Radhika Apte to star in spy thriller 'Mrs. Undercover', shares first look

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Piquing the interests of their audiences, makers of spy thriller 'Mrs. Undercover' on Sunday unveiled the first look of the film, featuring Bollywood actor Radhika Apte.

Makers of debutant director Anushree Mehta's upcoming film, 'Mrs. Undercover' launched the first look poster of the film on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

Starring Apte in the lead, the poster indicates the interesting dichotomous combination of an Indian housewife holding a gun. This first look intrigues the viewers quite a bit as the talks about the potential of a power-packed entertainer gracing the silver screen.



Mehta talked about the film and shared, "It is surreal to take this initial step and share the first look of our film with the world. We believe in giving quality content to the viewers and have tried very hard to achieve that with Mrs. Undercover."

"The title, the poster, the imagery is a long-thought process to make people excited. This project is a special one for me and I am so glad that I found an actor like Radhika Apte to play the titular character. Looking forward to seeing how the audience will react to the forthcoming glimpses we have of the film," she added.

Apte also shared about her character and the first look and said, "Anushree came to me with this film some time back and the novelty of the story had me excited. When I saw this first look, it was that same excitement I felt and it was not only as someone who is a part of the film but also as a member of the audience."

Presented by B4U Motion Pictures and Jaadugar Films and Knight Sky Movies, 'Mrs. Undercover' marks the directorial debut of writer-director Anushree Mehta. Abir Sengupta, who directed the Kiara Advani starrer 'Indoo ki Jawani', turns producer with this film where he partners with Ishan Saksena and Sunil Shah who have produced films like 'Pataakha' and 'Baazaar', and Varun Bajaj who has produced the Abhishek Bachhan starrer 'All is Well'. (ANI)

