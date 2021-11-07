Radhika Madan begins shoot for 'Kuttey'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): Actor Radhika Madan on Sunday kick-started the shoot for her upcoming film 'Kuttey'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a picture of herself with the clapboard and wrote, "Back home," with a red heart emoticon.





Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films in August announced their first collaboration to produce 'Kuttey', by dropping a thrilling motion poster featuring Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Tabu.

Unveiling the motion poster as the movie's first glimpse, the makers promised a thrilling ride for the audience.

Presented by T-Series, the film marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj who has assisted his father, Vishal on '7 Khoon Maaf', 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola' and 'Pataakha'. Written by the father-son duo: Aasmaan and Vishal, 'Kuttey' is a caper-thriller.

'Kuttey' is produced by Luv, Vishal, Ankur Garg, and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film's music will be scored by Vishal with lyrics penned by Gulzar. (ANI)

