Radhika Madan's 'Kacchey Limbu' to premiere at 47th Toronto Film Festival, teaser out now

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Bollywood actor Radhika Madan, on Friday, unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film 'Kacchey Limbu' which will be soon premiered at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Shiddat' actor dropped the teaser of the film which she captioned, "Jo kabhi ni kiya..use karne ke liye theek wahi karna padta hai...jo kabhi ni kiya.#KaccheyLimbu gears for its World Premiere at the 47th Toronto Film Festival Gala presentation @tiff_net on 11th September 2022."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiAH0PDD0ZH/

Leading the story with an overwhelming mix of emotions, Radhika also puts forth her cricket skills in the upcoming sports-based emotional drama.



The makers released the short teaser depicting the emotional haul of a girl caught in between expectations of her family and ambitions of her own.

'Kacchey Limbu' will be premiered at the TIFF on September 11, 2022.

Produced by Jio Studios, the film also stars Rajat Barmecha and Ayush Mehra in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Radhika was last seen in Dinesh Vijan's romantic drama film 'Shiddat' alongside Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in the lead roles. The film was premiered exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

She will be next seen in director Homi Adajania's upcoming film and in national award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria's 'Sanaa', with actor Arjun Kapoor in a dark comedy film 'Kuttey', and in the official Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' alongside Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

