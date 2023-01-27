Radhika Madan's new film 'Rumi Ki Sharafat' announced

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): Actress Radhika Madan has a new film 'Rumi Ki Sharafat' in her kitty.

On Friday, Radhika took to Instagram and announced her fifth collaboration with Maddock Films.

Sharing a picture with the clapboard, Radhika wrote, "The madness begins! Can't wait for you guys to meet Rumi! #rumikisharafat."



However, a few hours later, Radhika deleted the post.

'Rumi Sharafat' is being directed by noted ad filmmaker Prashant Bhagya. The plot details and other cast members are yet to be announced.

Apart from 'Rumi Ki Sharafat', Radhika will be seen in national award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria's Sanaa, Homi Adajania's upcoming next, untitled film with Akshay Kumar, which is the remake of national award-winning film Soorarai Pottru and recently announced, Happy Teacher's Day co-starring Nimrat Kaur.

Meanwhile, Radhika has been grabbing appreciation for her phenomenal performance in 'Kacchey Limbu' which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival a few months ago. (ANI)

