Rahul Vaidya receives loved-up birthday wish from wife Disha Parmar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): Singer Rahul Vaidya is celebrating his 34th birthday in the Maldives with wife and actor Disha Parmar.

Making the occasion special for Rahul, Disha chose to pen a heartwarming post on social media.

"Happy Birthday to the Love of My Life! Am lucky that I got you! @rahulvaidyarkv," she wrote on Instagram.



Alongside the birthday message, Disha uploaded a few pictures from their exotic vacation in which the two can be seen hugging.



Disha and Rahul tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on July 16 this year after dating each other for a while. Their love story became the talk of the town when Rahul proposed to Disha during his stint on 'Bigg Boss 14'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha is currently wooing the audience with her performance in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2', and Rahul surprised everyone with his stunts on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'. (ANI)

