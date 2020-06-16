Raj Babbar wishes Mithun Chakraborty birthday with priceless throwback picture

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Veteran actor Raj Babbar on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to his 'favourite' superstar Mithun Chakraborty on his 68th birthday and recalled the good old days with a priceless throwback picture.

The 'Tevar' star put out the monochromatic photograph on Twitter in which the two veterans are seen sharing a lighter moment.

Along with the picture he wrote, "Birthday wishes to superstar & my favourite #MithunChakraborty ji | He came & he conquered the scene! Dancing sensation that he is, he added knew dimension to our movies. His sensitive portrayals beginning with #Mrigya reflect his depth. May he continue to inspire generations."

Mithun Chakraborty made his acting debut with the art-house drama 'Mrigayaa' in 1976 for which he went on to win National Film Award for Best Actor. In 1982, he played the role of Jimmy in Disco Dancer, a runaway commercial success.

The star is also remembered for his performance in films like 'Surakksha', 'Sahhas', 'Wardat', 'Wanted', 'Boxer', 'Pyar Jhukta Nahin', 'Dance Dance', 'Prem Pratigyaa', 'Mujrim', 'Agneepath', 'Yugandhar' among others.

The superstar is the record holder in the Limca Book of Records for 19 movie releases as lead actor in 1989 and the record remains unbreakable in Bollywood to date. (ANI)

