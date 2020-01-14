Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Ritu Nanda, the daughter of late actor and director Raj Kapoor and mother-in-law of Shweta Bachchan passed away on Tuesday at the age of 71.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote about Nanda's demise in his official blog. "My 'samdhan' Ritu Nanda, Shweta's Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am .. cannot communicate .. travelling," read Big B's post.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the daughter of Rishi Kapoor, also shared the news of Nanda's death on her Instagram profile.

Expressing condolences, Sahni wrote in the caption, "To the kindest most gentle person I've ever met - They don't make them like you anymore - RIP bua #missyoualways"

The comment section was filled with users expressing their grief for the departed soul.

"I am truly sorry for your loss. I would like to offer you and your family our deepest and most sincere condolences" wrote one.

Another user commented "Breaks our heart Sending y'all strength and prayers". (ANI)