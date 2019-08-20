Varun Dhawan with Rajat Rawail (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Varun Dhawan with Rajat Rawail (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Rajat Rawail joins Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No.1'

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 11:48 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): Varun Dhawan, who is known for impeccable comic timing and wit, announced the addition of a new member to 'Coolie No. 1' remake's cast in a rather unique way.
The filming is underway in Thailand and Varun on Tuesday shared a clip on his Twitter account revealing that his 'Judwaa 2' co-star Rajat Rawail has come onboard the remake.
"What's up guys, I wanted to inform you that someone very special has joined the cast of 'Coolie No.1', a friend of mine. I worked with him in 'Judwaa 2', he's here from Azerbaijan, the one and only Rajat Rawail," he said in the clip.
And as Rajat joined Varun in the clip, he spoke in an excited tone revealing that the upcoming feature will also get a release in Azerbaijan.
"Thailand mein coolie coolie. The cast got bigger #rajatrawal," Varun tweeted.


Varun is essaying the role of Kuwar Mahinder Pratap in the film which began shooting in Bangkok earlier in August.
Other than Varun, the film stars Sara Ali Khan as the female lead along with Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles.
The original film which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead was also directed by David Dhawan who is helming the remake. Vashu Bhagnani is returning to bankroll.
This will be the third collaboration between David and Varun after the 2014 movie 'Main Tera Hero' and the 2017 hit film 'Judwaa 2'.
Varun is teaming up with Sara Ali Khan for the first time in the 'Coolie No.1' remake. The film will hit the screens on May 1, next year. (ANI)

