Rajesh Tailang reveals how being from Bikaner helped his character portrayal in 'Dahan'

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Actor Rajesh Tailang has opened up about how being from Bikaner proved to be helpful for him in finding resemblance with his character in Disney + Hotstar's 'Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya', the trailer of which was recently unveiled.

The trailer showed the story of paranormal occurrences in a quaint, rustic village of Shilaspura, also known as the 'Land of The Dead'. It further showed an IAS officer who is fighting amid a dark tale of myths and superstition.

Rajesh is playing a pivotal role in this nine-episode series that is set back around his native place in Rajasthan.



While the theme of Dahan is set on the grounds of Rajasthan, Rajesh has the added benefit of residing in the same place which helped him a lot to understand the depth of his character.

While sharing his experience about his preparation, in a statement, Rajesh Tailang said, "So the benefit I got from being from Bikaner is that I had the knowledge about that ambience from where the character is actually from and a bit of language that he speaks."

"Other than this, any character you prepare for has his own psyche and it doesn't have a full resemblance of it from the place where he belongs, so rest all the preparation that I had was similar to that of other characters. Yes, it was definitely a positive point that I knew the language and I belong to that area, so I was playing on the home ground so it gets a bit easy," he added.

The upcoming show touches upon society, and its beliefs while challenging the characters to face their deepest and darkest fears. It takes off when a mining expedition threatens the village fabled with a temple that legends say can unleash a deadly curse when harmed.

Produced by Banijay Asia, Deepak Dhar, and Rishi Negi, this series is set to release on September 16. It also stars actors including Tisca Chopra Rajesh Tailang, Mukesh Tiwari, Saurabh Shukla, Ankur Nayyar, Rohan Joshi, Lehar Khan, amongst others. (ANI)

