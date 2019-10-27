Image Courtesy: Instagram
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Rajinikanth greets fans outside his residence on Diwali

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 14:25 IST

Tamil Nadu (India), Oct 27 (ANI): On the auspicious day of Diwali, the South-Indian superstar Rajinikanth stepped out of his residence to greet and wish his fans on Sunday.
Thousands of fans thronged the streets early morning just to catch a glimpse of the 'Thalaiva' star.
Clad in a white shirt and dhoti, the actor-turned-politician wished the fans by waving at them.
The 'Robot' actor while wishing all on the auspicious occasion said, "I extend my Diwali wishes to all".



Rajinikanth extended his wishes while praying for the 'safe return' of the 2-yr-old Sujith who has been stuck in a borewell in Trichy from last two days.
"I also pray wholeheartedly for the safe return of Sujith. (the 2-yr-old boy who fell into a borewell in Nadukattupatti). Though various machines are trying to rescue him, I think precautionary measures should have been taken," he said.
"There should be a precautionary measure on kids. Even parents also need to be alert. The government and officials are working well...we need to concentrate in all (development of technology) and improve," he added while requesting the government to take necessary measures for the safety of children.
On the work front, the 'Sivaji-The boss' actor will next be seen in 'Darbar' and 'Thalaivar 168'. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 15:45 IST

Nicole Kidman's birthday wishes for husband Keith Urban will...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): Actor Nicole Kidman showered love for husband Keith Urban on his 52nd birthday on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 14:50 IST

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil', 'Joker' battling for No 1 spot...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): The two latest releases, 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' and 'Joker', are competing for the No 1 position as both are smashing box-office records.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 13:54 IST

'Mission Kashmir' clocks 19 years, Preity Zinta shares her journey

New Delhi [India] Oct 27 (ANI): As Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer 'Mission Kashmir' clocked 19 years of its release on Sunday, the latter celebrated the day by sharing a clip of the hit song 'Bhumro Bhumro'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 13:25 IST

Emilia Clarke celebrates 33rd birthday with 'GoT' stars

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): The 33rd birthday of actor Emilia Clark could not have got better as she reunited with her HBO hit series 'Game of Throne' stars Jason Momoa and Kit Harrington.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 12:52 IST

I've been super single for two years, says Selena Gomez

Washington DC [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): Selena Gomez, who just dropped two surprise tracks, is looking out for love and she wants it 'to be real' this time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:49 IST

From Amitabh Bachchan to Rishi Kapoor, B-town celebs wish Happy Diwali

New Delhi (India), Oct 27 (ANI): It's the festival of lights and scores of Bollywood celebrities thronged the social media on Sunday while extending out Diwali wishes to their fans and followers across the world.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:16 IST

Here's how Priyanka Chopra is celebrating first Diwali with Nick Jonas

New Delhi (India), Oct 27 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who never fail to give major couple goals, extended their Diwali wishes to their fans and loved ones with an adorable post.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 10:38 IST

Lindsay Lohan praises Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus after shady...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): After sharing a shady post about the budding romance between singer Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus, Lindsay Lohan praised the two stars and cleared her intentions.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 10:32 IST

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel grab eyeballs with scary...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): Power couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel grabbed eyeballs as they dressed in their scariest costume at the annual star-studded Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 09:40 IST

Adele shows off her slim figure at Drake's birthday party

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): Singer Adele had a great time enjoying herself while celebrating rapper Drake's birthday on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 08:59 IST

Here's how Shah Rukh's son AbRam reacted to his appearance on...

New Delhi (India), Oct 27 (ANI): Bollywood's romance king Shah Rukh Khan who recently grabbed the guest's couch at David Letterman's show on Netflix, shared a funny incident about his 'softer littlest one.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 08:57 IST

Elton John cancels Indianapolis concert due to illness

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): Singer Elton John who was set to perform in Indianapolis, has canceled his event due to illness.

Read More
iocl