Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to fluctuating blood pressure

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 25 (ANI): Southern superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion on Friday morning.

According to a press release from the hospital, the 70-year-old actor does not have any symptoms of COVID-19 and has been admitted to the hospital for close monitoring of his blood pressure.

"Though he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital," a statement from Apollo Hospitals read.



"He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable," the statement further read.

The 'Kabali' actor had been shooting for 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad for last few days. The shoot halted after crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

While the superstar tested negative, a couple of people from the sets of the film had tested positive for coronavirus, following which he isolated himself and was being monitored closely.

It is to mention that Rajinikanth is expected to launch a political party in January 2021. Actor-turned-politician's political advisor Tamilaruvi Manian had said their party will fight on all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections. (ANI)

