Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan, celebs mourn veteran actor Manobala's demise

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 3 (ANI): Several Indian celebs, on Wednesday, took to their social media handles and mourned the demise of veteran actor and director Manobala.

Taking to Twitter, legendary actor Rajinikanth wrote in his local language, "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my dear friend Manobala, a famous director and actor. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

Actor Kamal Haasan wrote in his local language, "The news of the passing away of a good friend who was a director, actor and producer, Manophala is a great sadness. His primary identity was that of an enthusiast of cinema. My condolences to his bereaved family, friends and fans."

Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar tweeted, "I am so heartbroken, just this morning I called and enquired to where he was to go and visit him. Shocked beyond belief. Shared so much with him professionally and on a personal level we both learnt, laughed, fought, ate together and had long conversations about many things, he was a talented person, cld adapt well to all situations. Will miss him."

I am so heartbroken, just this morning I called and enquired to where he was to go and visit him. Shocked beyond belief. Shared so much with him professionally and on a personal level we both learnt, laughed , fought , ate together and had long conversations about many things, he… pic.twitter.com/pFopx60D5u — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 3, 2023



Actor Karthi wrote, "Extremely shocked to hear this news. A man who can be everywhere and for everyone. Miss you Manobala sir. #RIP"

Extremely shocked to hear this news. A man who can be everywhere and for everyone. Miss you Manobala sir. #RIP — Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) May 3, 2023



Vijay Sethupathi shared a picture and wrote, "#RIPManobala sir."



Actor Santhanam wrote, "A good soul gone too soon. Rest in peace @manobalam Sir."

Reportedly, the actor passed away at around 1 pm on May 3rd after suffering from a liver-related ailment for the past ten days. He was 69 and is survived by his wife Uma and son Harish. (ANI)