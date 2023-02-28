Rajinikanth wishes Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin ahead of his 70th birthday

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 28 (ANI): Superstar actor Rajinikanth, on Tuesday, shared a special wish for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin ahead of his 70th birthday through a video which has gone viral on social media.

In the video message, Rajinikanth said, "Hello! On his 70th birthday, I wish my dear friend, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin, a long life in good health and peace of mind to serve the people."



Soon after the 'Robot' actor dropped the video message, fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in an upcoming action film 'Jailer' alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar.

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the shooting for the project has already begun. The official release date is still awaited. (ANI)