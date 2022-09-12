Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya, her husband Vishagan Vanangamudi welcome baby boy

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Superstar Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and her husband Vishagan Vanangamudi have been blessed with a baby boy. On Sunday, Soundarya announced on social media.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Soundarya Rajinikanth shared the news along with pictures.

Sharing the series of pictures, she wrote "With gods abundant grace and our parents blessings. Vishagan,Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved's little brother. VEER RAJINIKANTH VANANGAMUDI today 11/9/22 #Veer #Blessed. thank you to our amazing doctors @sumana_manohar Dr.Srividya Seshadri @SeshadriSuresh3."



In the first picture, newborn baby Veer was seen holding her mother's finger.



In the next image, a happy family could be seen all smiles as they pose for a photoshoot.



In the third picture, Soundarya flaunts her baby bump in the maternity shoot.



And the last image, the mother-son duo was seen posing and Ved was seen looking at the baby bump.



As soon as the pictures were posted, the fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section.

Abhishek Bachchan dropped a comment. He wrote, "Congratulations."



Actor Sriya Reddy wrote, "@soundaryaarajni congrats my darling Mittu can't wait to see him."



One of the users wrote, "#VeerRajinikanth He's gonna Grow & come to know that he's one. Proud Grandson Who's actually named his Proud Grandfather. CONGRATULATIONS Thalaivaa @rajinikanth."



Soundarya, the younger daughter of Megastar tied the knot with Vishagan Vanangamudi at the Leela Palace Hotel in Chennai in 2019.

Soundarya's first child from her second marriage to Vishagan.

This is Soundarya and Vishagan's second marriage. Rajinikanth's younger daughter was earlier married to businessman R Ashwin, with whom she has a son Ved.

On the work front, the 'Lingaa' actor has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for this project.

The upcoming movie also includes stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was last seen in 'Annaatthe', directed by Siva, which was released to mixed reviews for Diwali in 2021. (ANI)