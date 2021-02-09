Rajiv Kapoor passes away at 58

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Late legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor's son and actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away on Tuesday. He was 58 when he breathed his last.

The 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' actor suffered a heart attack at his residence in Chembur following which he was rushed to Inlaks Hospital. He was declared dead at the hospital.

Veteran actor and the late star's sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to confirm the demise of the actor. She posted a picture of the late actor and wrote, "RIP," along with it.





Born on 25 August 1962, the actor made his Bollywood debut in 1983 with the film 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum.'

He later went on to play lead roles in several other movies including the superhit 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili.' Some other films that Rajiv Kapoor worked in are 'Aasmaan,' 'Lover Boy,' 'Hum To Chale Pardes,' and 'Zabardast.'

Rajiv has not only acted but he has also served as a director and a producer. He directed 'PremGranth' starring Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit-Nene in the lead roles which released in 1996. He has also produced 'Henna', 'PremGranth' and 'Aa Ab Laut Chalen'.

The actor was set to make a return to the big screen after 28 years with Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Toolsidas Junior'. The film was announced in December 2020 with actor Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. (ANI)

