Rajkumar Hirani weaves Mahatma Gandhi's life, teachings in short film featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:01 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 19 (ANI): Deeply honoured to have played a small part in showcasing Mahatma Gandhiji's greatness," wrote noted filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani as he shared his film bringing Mahatma Gandhi's values back into our lives with his artistry on Twitter.
A small film, weaved by the filmmaker based on Gandhi's life to celebrate his 150 years, teachings and values, brought together some of the leading actors of Bollywood -- Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, and Vicky Kaushal.
Hirani's monochrome short film captured some of Gandhi's most reiterated teachings and sayings including peace, non-violence, and truth among others.
The clip starts with a running Charkha, a symbol Bapu used to propagate his idea of Swadeshi, with Gandhi's narration in the background later moving to Aamir Khan with a book in his hand.
Highlighting Mahatma's idea of 'non-violence', Aamir said: "I am against non-violence because the solution it gives is transient and the hatred is forever."
Then came Alia who emphasised on the idea of 'courage', saying, "Weak people can't forgive; it is a quality in the brave."
"The best way to find you is to indulge self in other's service," said Salman while projecting Gandhi's ideal of 'service'.
Kangana while bolstering the idea of 'belief', said: "Keeping a firm belief in its motive, an able body can surely change history's path."
"I am ready to die but without any such reason for which I am ready to kill," read Ranbir from the book while sharing Bapu's teachings on 'Peace'.
"A human is made of their thoughts, what he thinks, becomes," said Sonam.
Vicky came speaking for the 'truth': "Happiness will come when what you think, say, and do is one."
"Don't lose hope in humanity for it is like a sea, if a few drops of it are dirty, they do not contaminate the whole body," King Khan concluded as 'Vande Mataram' was played at the end.
The video was released today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself at his residence in the capital on Saturday in front of an august gathering of noted people from the entertainment industry. (ANI)

