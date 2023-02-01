Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bheed' to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bheed' has now got a new release date.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Rajkumar Rao posted a frame from the movie set and captioned it, "Presenting #BHEED a social drama, shedding light on the dichotomy and complexities through the toughest times our country faced! Releasing in cinemas on 24th March 2023."

Bhumi Pednekar followed Rajkumar and shared the same post.

Pankaj Kapoor and Dia Mirza will be seen in pivotal roles in this film. The film is directed by 'Article 15' fame Anubhav Sinha.

This film marks the second collaboration between Rajkumar and Bhumi after 'Badhai Do'. The film was released last year and garnered praise from the audience and critics alike.

On the work front, Rajkumar Rao was last seen in the Netflix original 'Monica, O My Darling', which created a buzz in the world of cine lovers. Bhumi was last seen in, 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. (ANI)