Rajkumar Rao celebrates 9 years of 'Shahid'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI): Actor Rajkummar Rao, on Tuesday, celebrated nine years of their 2013 biographical drama 'Shahid' on social media.

The 'Trapped' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a reel from the movie.

He wrote, "To one of my most special films and the film that has changed so many things for me. A big thank you @hansalmehta sir for giving me this gem of a film. Time to make another one soon sir. Thank you team for carving out success for Shahid over the years! @anujdhawan13 @jaihmehta @sunil_s_bohra @shaaileshrsingh @castingchhabra @apurva_asrani @mandarjkulkarni #9YearsOfShahid #Shahid."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkumar will next be seen in 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. This will be the second time Rajkumar and Janhvi will be collaborating after 'Roohi'. He also has 'Bheed' with Bhumi Pednekar. (ANI)