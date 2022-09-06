Rajkumar Rao remembers his father on his third death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): Actor Rajkumar Rao shared a post on social media as he remembers his father on his third death anniversary.

The 'Badhaai Do' actor took his Instagram handle and posted a picture of his father.





He wrote, "It's been 3 years today that you've left us Papa. I'll always be a proud Son and I'll always keep the two most invaluable lessons that you've taught us very close to my heart, that is honesty and hard work never goes for waste. I love you."

As soon as the actor dropped the post, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and others took to their comment section to shower love.



Rajkumar's father Satyapal Yadav passed away at the age of 60 in the year 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkumar will next be seen in 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. This will be the second time Rajkumar and Janhvi will be collaborating after 'Roohi'. He also has 'Bheed' with Bhumi Pednekar. (ANI)

