Rajkummar Rao (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Rajkummar Rao (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Rajkumar Rao's father Satyapal Yadav passes away at 60

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:37 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Actor Rajkummar Rao's father Satyapal Yadav passed away at the age of 60 on Thursday.
His last rites were performed here on Madan Puri cremation ground.
Satyapal was admitted in Medanta hospital for the last 17 days and breathed his last on Thursday night.
He was cremated on Friday morning at 10 a.m. in the presence of close family members and friends. (ANI)

