Rajkumar Santoshi announces new film 'Gandhi- Godse Ek Yudh', after 9 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): Bollywood director Rajkumar Santoshi is all set to return back to the director's seat after a long wait of 9 years.

The National Award Winning director, on Thursday, announced his new film 'Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh'.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared an announcement video, which he captioned," RAJKUMAR SANTOSHI RETURNS WITH 'GANDHI - GODSE EK YUDH'... #RajkumarSantoshi - known for pathbreaking films such as #Ghayal, #Damini, #Ghatak, #AndazApnaApna, #AjabPremKiGhazabKahani and #TheLegendOfBhagatSingh - returns to the director's chair with #GandhiGodseEkYudh. A #PVRPictures release, #GandhiGodseEkYudh is slated for release in *cinemas* on [Thursday] 26 Jan 2023 #RepublicDay... Music by #ARRahman... Produced by #ManilaSantoshi."

In the announcement video, the makers shared glimpses of Santoshi's blockbuster hit films 'Khakee', 'Damini', 'Ghatak', 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' and many more.



'Gandhi -Godse Ek Yudh' is all set to hit the theatres on January 26, 2023.

The official announcement of the star cast of the film is still awaited.

The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan', which is slated to hit the theatres a day prior to the release of 'Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh'.

Santoshi's last directorial -- Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D'cruz's romantic comedy 'Phata Poster Nikla Hero' in 2013 -- got a decent response from the audience.

He will also direct Mithun Chakraborty's son Namish Chakroborty and Amrin Qureshi's debut Bollywood film 'Bad Boy'.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

