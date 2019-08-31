Rajkummar, Nushrat's 'Turram Khan' to release on this date

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): On the occasion of Rajkummar Rao's birthday, Nushrat Bharucha announced the release date of her upcoming flick 'Turram Khan' with the versatile actor.

The film will hit the screens on January 31, next year, revealed the 'Dream Girl 'actor on Twitter.

"Clapping my hands and singing "Happy Birthday" for one of my favvvv actors, crazily talented Rajkummar Rao! Super excited to announce our movie @TurramKhan will release on 31st Jan 2020! Hansal Mehta," she wrote alongside a few photos.



In the snapshots, she can be seen sharing happy time with Rajkummar and filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

Female lead Nushrat is looking desi, dressed in a magenta suit, whereas the 'Stree' actor appeared handsome donning a simple pair of denim and tee paired with a black leather jacket.

Rajkummar Rao, who is riding high on the success of his recently released 'Judgementall Hai Kya' is paired with Nushrat for the first time.

The film which is helmed by Hansal Mehta is being produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg.

Other than this, Rajkummar will be seen next in the horror-comedy 'Rooh Afza' opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

Whereas, Nushrat whose 'Dream Girl' will soon hit the theatres, will also feature opposite Sunny Kaushal in 'Hurdang'. (ANI)



