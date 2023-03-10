Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's social drama 'Bheed' trailer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming social drama film 'Bheed' unveiled the official trailer on Friday morning.

Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar Rao shared the trailer which he captioned, "In the darkest times faced by the nation, one man will dare to make a difference. Trailer out now! #Bheed, in cinemas on 24th March."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)



The film documents the dark lockdown phase in the country when state borders were sealed for fear of the spread of novel coronavirus. It shows how scores were stranded away from home, literally under the open sky, bringing back painful memories of the Partition of India in 1947.

The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Dia Miza and Kiriti Kamra in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on March 24, 2023.

Soon after the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Waooooo. must watch movie...," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Rao has hit a jackpot with this script. Every Indian, regardless of age group, is going to relate, especially this is going to hit the masses, and The only way people will get back to the theatres... good job & all the best."

"Excited to watch this movie...," a user wrote.

Bhumi will be seen essaying the role of a doctor while Rao will be seen playing a police inspector.

This film marks the second collaboration of Rajkummar and Bhumi after 'Badhaai Do'. The film was released last year and garnered praise from the audience and critics alike.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the Netflix original 'Monica, O My Darling', which drew mixed reviews.

Bhumi will be seen in Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller,' Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwaa,' Gauri Khan-produced 'Bhakshak,' and Mudassar Aziz's 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi.' (ANI)