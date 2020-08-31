Rajkummar Rao celebrates 2 years of 'Stree' with latest Instagram post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Celebrating two years of his horror-thriller flick 'Stree', actor Rajkummar Rao on Sunday shared a picture with fans and posted a spooky caption.

The 'Queen' actor posted a picture on Instagram as he celebrated the two-year completion of the movie. In the picture, Rao is seen sitting in the balcony of his home, as he sports a casual look. Sporting a white crew-neck T-shirt and maroon shorts, the actor looked stunning as he wore sunshades and carries a less beard look.



Along with the picture, the 'Kai Po Che' star added a spooky caption and noted, "palat (par agar hamaaree stree aapako peechhe se bulaaye to palat kar kabhee nahin dekhana) #2yearsofStree. Pic credit: @viveck_daaschaudhary"

Sending the eerie vibes to fans, the caption translates to "Turn (But if 'Stree' calls you from behind, never look back) # 2YearsofStree."



With the post hitting Instagram, more than 2 lakh fans liked the post. Celebrity followers chimed into the comments section, and left raising hands and laughing with teary eyes emoji).

Directed by Amar Kaushik, written by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., the film features Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie also features Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana in supporting roles. (ANI)

