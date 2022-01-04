Rajkummar Rao dedicates 'Maaeri' to ladylove Patralekhaa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao, on Tuesday, shared a heart-warming video dedicated to his wife, Patralekhaa.

The 'Chhalaang' actor took to his Instagram account and shared a video in which he can be singing the soulful track 'Maaeri' for his wife.

An excited and full of energy Rajkummar can be seen infusing the wedding gathering with his infectious energy while his beautiful bride is seen blushing and cheering for him. He is joined in the video by his co-star from 'Stree', Abhishek Banerjee, and his friend Anish John and actor-director Vinod Rawat.



He tagged Patralekhaa while penning a sweet note with it.



"Humari Shadi ki ye sham. Sing for the People you love. Kehte hain gaana aaye yaa na aaye gaana chahiye specially jab woh ek impromptu singing session ban jaye," he wrote.

A gorgeous Patralekhaa can be seen smiling, blushing and cheering for her loved one as he sings with a Ranveer Singh-like energy for her.



His co-star from 'Bareily ki Barfi', Ayushmann Khurrana reacted to the video by dropping a heart emoji and called it "Khoobsoorat". Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi too dropped a heart emoji.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got married on November 15 2021 in Chandigarh, in an intimate ceremony, after being in a relationship for 11 years. They both wore Sabyasachi for their wedding day.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa shared screen space in Hansal Mehta's critically acclaimed film 'Citylights' in 2014, which was also Patralekhaa's debut movie. They have also featured in the OTT Web Original Series 'Bose: Dead/ Alive', which streamed on ALT Balaji.

'Maaeri' was the first single of the Indian band Euphoria and was sung by Palash Sen. It became an instant hit for its fusion of melody and rock, which marked a new era in Indie music. (ANI)

