Rajkummar Rao flaunts toned biceps in monochromatic photo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao on Wednesday treated fans to a stunning monochromatic photo showcasing his toned biceps.

The 'Chhalaang' star hopped on to Instagram and soared the temperature with his new look. In the snap, Rao is seen effortlessly striking a candid pose as he puts on display his biceps. Sporting a striped crew-neck t-shirt and a pair of faded denim, the actor accessorised his look with a pair of dark shades.



Setting the mood of the post, the 'Queen' star captioned the picture as, "Eye of the (White) Tiger."





Celebrity followers including Bhumi Pednekar and Rao's girlfriend Partralekhaa left fire emojis in the comments section, while the post garnered more than 1 lakh likes on the photo-sharing platform.



On the professional front, the 'Ludo' star will be next seen opposite Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the screen adaption of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel, 'The White Tiger'



Directed by Ramin Bahrani of 'Fahrenheit 451' and '99 Homes' fame, 'The White Tiger' has been executive produced by Chopra Jonas along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay. (ANI)

