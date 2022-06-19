Rajkummar Rao holidays with wife Patralekhaa in Rome

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Actor Rajkummar Rao has become the talk of the town ever since the teaser for his upcoming movie 'HIT: The First Case was released'. Amidst hectic promotions, the 'Badhai Do' actor decided to take a break and fly to Italy with his wife Patralekhaa.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar tied the knot last year and both the actors often give their fans a glimpse of their lives on social media. The couple that is currently in Rome, took to their Instagram to share an adorable video of themselves chilling in the Italian capital. Patralekhaa captioned the video "Roman Holiday".



On the work front, Rajkumar Rao will soon be seen in the action thriller film 'Hit: the First Case' opposite Sanya Malhotra. In the film, Rajkummar will be seen playing the role of a cop, while Sanya Malhotra will essay the role of the female lead. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the upcoming thriller is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 15.



Apart from 'Hit-the first case', Rajkumar will be seen in a bunch of movies. He is shooting for 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film is helmed by 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' director Sharan Sharma.

Rajkumar is also a part of Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed', the sequel to his hit film 'Stree', Abhishek Jain's 'Second Innings', Shrikanth Bolla Biopic, Hansal Mehta's 'Swagat Hai,' and Anurag Basu's 'Life in a metro' sequel. (ANI)