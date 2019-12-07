Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha starrer comedy 'Turram Khan' now has a new name

New Delhi [India], Dec 7 (ANI): 'Turram Khan' starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha now has a new name -- 'Chhalaang'.

The film helmed by Hansal Mehta is a social comedy.

Confirming the news, 'Dream Girl' actor Nushrat shared a post on her twitter handle captioning: "Same team, same movie, same release date... just a new name- Chhalaang! See you in theatres on 31st Jan, 2020!", along with the poster of the forthcoming film.



After sharing screen space in Dibakar Banerjee's 2010 film 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha', the duo is all set to come together again in 'Chhalaang'.

Bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg, the movie marks the fifth collaborative project of Rajkummar Rao with Hansal Mehta.

The two have earlier worked together in films such as 'Shahid', 'City Lights', 'Aligarh' and 'Omerta'.

'Chhalaang' will hit the big screens on January 31 next year. (ANI)

