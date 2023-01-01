RajKummar Rao, Patralekhaa wish fans New Year with a cosy picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Actor RajKummar Rao dropped a mushy picture with his wifey Patralekhaa and wished his fans New Year.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, RajKummar treated fans with a lovely couple photo along with a sweet message.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy New Year from Us to You @patralekhaa."

In the picture, RajKummar and Patralekhaa could be seen lost in love. They were seen wearing winter wear.

Be it at a promotional event or on social media, the two have been shelling out couple goals ever since they tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh.

Before finally tying the knot, the duo had been dating each other for a long time.

They worked together for the first time in Patralekhaa's debut Bollywood film 'Citylights' in 2014.

On the work front, Rajkummar was recently seen in a crime thriller film 'Monica O My Darling' alongside Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte and Sikandar Kher in the lead roles.

Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film premiered on the OTT platform Netflix and gathered positive responses from the audience.

He will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' alongside actor Janhvi Kapoor.

Helmed by Sharan Sharma, the official release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from that, he also has the director duo Raj and DK's 'Guns and Gulaabs'.

Patralekhaa, on the other hand, has completed shooting for her 4 back-to-back projects.

She recently shared screen space with actors Aditya Rawal and Sumeet Vyas in 'Aar Ya Paar,' which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Then she has Amazon Prime Video's 'Gulkand Tales'. Then there is an untitled drama by Luv Ranjan.

This is not all she has another untitled project where Patralekhaa will be starring along with Maanvi Gagroo.

These three projects are slated to be released in 2023.(ANI)