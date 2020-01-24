Rajkummar Rao shares first poster of 'Chhalaang'

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): The makers of the upcoming comedy movie -- 'Chhalaang' starring Rajkumar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha -- unveiled the first poster of the flick on Friday.

The lead actor of the flick Rajkumar dropped the intriguing poster on Instagram and wrote: "Lambi #Chhalaang Ke Liye, Lambi Neend Zaroori Hai! Releasing on 13th March."



The shared poster has the 35-year-old actor sporting a red attire dozing off on a chair while some school going students surrounding are gazing at him. Along with the students, Nushrat is also joined but with a frown on her face.

The coming sports-comedy is a hilarious and yet inspirational journey of a PT Master from a semi government-funded school in northern India.

Montu (Rajkummar Rao) is a typical PT Master for whom it's just a job. When circumstances put everything that Montu cares for at stake, including Neelu, being played Nushrat, Montu is forced to do what he has never done -- Teach.

Through Montu's journey, 'Chhalaang' humorously addresses the value of sports education in the school curriculum.

Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the social comedy is set to release on March 13. (ANI)

