Rajkummar Rao shares first poster of 'Chhalaang'

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): The makers of the upcoming comedy movie -- 'Chhalaang' starring Rajkumar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha -- unveiled the first poster of the flick on Friday.
The lead actor of the flick Rajkumar dropped the intriguing poster on Instagram and wrote: "Lambi #Chhalaang Ke Liye, Lambi Neend Zaroori Hai! Releasing on 13th March."
The shared poster has the 35-year-old actor sporting a red attire dozing off on a chair while some school going students surrounding are gazing at him. Along with the students, Nushrat is also joined but with a frown on her face.
The coming sports-comedy is a hilarious and yet inspirational journey of a PT Master from a semi government-funded school in northern India.
Montu (Rajkummar Rao) is a typical PT Master for whom it's just a job. When circumstances put everything that Montu cares for at stake, including Neelu, being played Nushrat, Montu is forced to do what he has never done -- Teach.
Through Montu's journey, 'Chhalaang' humorously addresses the value of sports education in the school curriculum.
Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the social comedy is set to release on March 13. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jan 24, 2020 16:43 IST
