Rajkummar Rao thanks fans for showering love on 'The White Tiger', his character Ashok

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): After the release of his much-awaited film 'The White Tiger', Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao on Tuesday penned a note of thanks for fans who had professed their love.

The 'Chhalaang' star took to Instagram to post a couple of pictures from the sets with director Ramin Bahrani, co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Gourav Adarsh. The actor asserted that he had received immense love for his performance as Ashok.



"Thank you so much guys for all the love that's pouring in from all over the world for our film #TheWhiteTiger and for my performance as Ashok," wrote Rao.





Thanking his team from the film, he added, " Thank u my brother #RaminBahrani for this wonderful experience. Thank u @mukul.deora @ava #AravindAdiga @netflix for making me a part of this journey."

"@priyankachopra & @gouravadarsh for being the most amazing co-actors one could ever wish for.@tessjoseph19 for putting this cast together. Please keep this love coming," Rao added.

'The White Tiger' revolves around an ambitious yet cunning Indian driver played by Adarsh Gourav who uses his sharp-witted tricks to escape from poverty.

It has been directed by Ramin Bahrani of 'Fahrenheit 451' and '99 Homes' fame and has been executive produced by Priyanka along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay. The movie was released on Netflix on January 13. (ANI)

