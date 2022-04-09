Rajkummar Rao wraps Netflix's 'Guns and Gulaabs'

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Actor Rajkummar Rao has wrapped shooting for Raj and DK's Netflix project titled 'Guns and Gulaabs'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rao, 37, shared a picture of himself with Raj and DK from the shoot set.

Sharing the all-smile snap, he wrote, "And it's a WRAP for #GunsandGulaabs. My first series with @netflix_in. Such wonderful 3 months with both these extraordinary men @rajanddk. Thank you so much #RajNidimoru and #DK."

He added, "This journey wouldn't have been the same without you guys. Thank you team #GunsAndGulaabs, you guys are phenomenal. I had such an amazing time and so much fun playing this part. Can't wait for you guys to watch it."



Produced under Raj & DK's banner, D2R Films, 'Guns & Gulaabs' is inspired by the misfits of the world. It is touted as a "wicked tale of crime, love and innocence, that uniquely blends the romance of the 90s with a fast-paced crime-thriller."

This pulpy series will also see actors Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah and TJ Bhanu in pivotal roles. (ANI)