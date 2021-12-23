Rajkummar Rao wraps up shooting for 'Bheed'

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Actor Rajkummar Rao on Thursday announced that he has completed shooting for his upcoming film 'Bheed', directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rao shared an all smiles picture with Sinha from the film set and wrote, "And it's a Wrap #BHEED. Can't express in words how amazing I felt working with you my dearest @anubhavsinhaa sir. You're a gem of a person and a genius filmmaker. Is "Bheed" me ek bohot acche dost mil gaye mujhe. love you sir."





Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, 'Bheed' is touted as a socio-political drama, which was shot across Lucknow.

The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. The 32-year-old actor also announced her wrap up from the film, earlier this week.

'Bheed' is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Anubhav's Benaras Mediaworks. (ANI)

