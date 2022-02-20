Rajkummar Rao's birthday message for Patralekhaa is all things love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): On the occasion of his wife and actor Patralekhaa's birthday, Rajkummar Rao penned a heartfelt post for her.

Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar wrote, "Happy birthday Patralekhaa. I love you."

Alongside the note, he dropped an adorable picture with Patralekhaa.





Reacting to the post, Patralekhaa commented," I love you, baby."

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who dated each other for over a decade, tied the knot on November 15 last year. The two got married in a traditional ceremony with only their family members and close friends in attendance in Chandigarh. (ANI)

