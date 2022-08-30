Rajkummar Rao's upcoming thriller 'Monica, O My Darling' teaser out now

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of his upcoming thriller film 'Monica, O My Darling'.

Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar shared the teaser which he captioned, "We're ready. We're so ready....but, are you? Welcome to the twisted world of #MonicaOMyDarling, only on Netflix!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch4MuQWpdLR/

In the teaser, the 'Trapped' actor could be seen reprising a person with an extraordinary story who belongs to a small town, Angola.

The suspense thriller film is all set to premiere exclusively on Netflix.



Apart from Rajkummar Rao, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sikander Kher and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor in the lead roles.

'Monica, O My Darling' is helmed by Vasan Bala.

Sharing more details about the project, Bala said, "Monica, O My Darling has been a dream project for me and we cannot wait to entertain everyone with this twisted crime comedy brimming with mystery and drama. Joining forces with Matchbox Shots and Netflix along with our brilliant ensemble cast to bring to life this unique story has been an absolute pleasure."

As per a statement, 'Monica, O My Darling' is a neo-noir that is an ode to movies about the perfect plan that led to mayhem in the lives of the people involved.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar was last seen in a mystery thriller film 'Hit: The First Case', alongside Sanya Malhotra, which failed to impress the audience at the box office. The film is now streaming on Netflix.

He will be next seen in a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' alongside actor Janhvi Kapoor. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film marks Rajkummar's first collaboration with Karan Johar. (ANI)

