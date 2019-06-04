Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0' to release in China in July

New Delhi (India), June 4 (ANI): After the release of 'Mom' and 'Andhadhun' in China, Akshay Kumar and Rajnikanth starrer '2.0' is set to hit Chinese theatres on July 12.

Akshay Kumar tweeted the release date of the film and also shared a poster for the Chinese audience.



'2.0' is the sequel to the 2010 film 'Enthiran' which was released in Hindi as 'Robot'.

The film marked the return of superstar Rajinikanth in his role as Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti- the robot- while Akshay essayed his nemesis, Richard- a scientist who turns eccentric after a botched experiment.

Touted as one of the most expensive films in the history of cinema, the film witnessed Kumar as the antagonist while Rajinikanth is seen saving the world from his wrath.

The film received a superb start at the box office as it earned Rs. 20.25 crores on the very first day of its release.

The reboot, '2.0' brought together Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Director S. Shankar for the first time.

Released last year, the film hit Indian screens on November 29. (ANI)

