Rajpal Yadav joins 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' star cast

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Actor Rajpal Yadav, who was last seen in 'Judwaa 2' alongside Varun Dhawan, has been roped in for the much-anticipated sequel to 'Bhool Bhulaiya'.

The 48-year-old actor expressed his excitement over bagging the role and stated, "I'm very grateful to be the part of this franchise. At the same time thankful to audiences as they loved my role in part one and still remember it. Special thanks to Anees Bazmee and Bhushan Kumar. I'm starting my shoot for the same and am very excited for it."

The shooting schedule for the comedy-thriller will start from February 21 in Jaipur. In the first installment, Rajpal played a significant part, leaving the audience in splits with his perfect comic timing. He will be seen playing a similar role in the sequel as well.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' also features Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.

Rajpal Yadav has many projects pipelined for this year including 'Bole Chudiyan', 'Coolie No 1', and 'Hungama 2'. (ANI)

