Rakesh Roshan feels deep connection with Durga Puja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Accompanying his son Hrithik Roshan for Durga Puja at actor Biswajit Chatterjee's pandal, Rakesh Roshan feels that he has a deep connection with the festival.

The veteran actor, who was present to seek blessings from goddess Durga on the occasion of Maha Navami, shared that he inherited the values of celebrating the festival from his mother.

"My mother was Bengali and so since childhood, we are celebrating the auspicious occasion. Every year my family and I celebrate the day with great fervour and zeal," he added.

Sporting a checked shirt with brown pants and dark sunglasses, the actor performed the puja and also posed graciously for shutterbugs along with Biswajit Chatterjee and son Hrithik.

While the 'Bang Bang' actor was sported donning a casual look with a rouge-colored shirt over a black t-shirt paired with black jeans.

Hrithik was recently seen in 'War' that also stars Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The high-octane flick sees the male lead actors push their bodies to pull off jaw-dropping, death-defying stunts in a bid to beat each other.

Apart from this, the celebrations by North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti in the city also turned out to be grand as scores of celebrities thronged puja pandal to seek blessing from the deity.

Alia Bhat who is gearing up for the release of her next film 'Brahmastra' which is directed by Ayan Mukerji was also spotted performing puja along with the filmmaker.

The actor looked stunning in a gorgeous red saree complimenting it with ethnic earrings.



Apart from Alia, the star-studded puja also witnessed the presence of Kajol, Rani and Hrithik. The two ladies turned heads and grabbed eye-balls with their traditional silk sarees along with ethnic jewelry.





Hrithik also posed with Alia and Ayan at the pandal.



(ANI)

