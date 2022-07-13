New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Bollywood director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Tuesday took a stroll down memory lane and shared a string of throwback pictures which features the 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Delhi-6' director captioned the post, "I remember watching this film with Milkha ji. There were only the three of us Milkha Singh , Farhan and I. He sat in the centre. Once the film got over, it was very hard to say how he felt, as it must be surreal to see your life playing out before you. He had tears in his eyes, held my hands and spoke in a choked voice. This happened exactly 9 years ago, on this very same day. This will always be my fondest memory of him.. And when it comes to Farhan, my words will never do justice to the hard work, unwavering focus and dedication he put into becoming Milkha. Thank you for being my Milkha!. Celebrating Milkha ji today and everyday!



In the first picture, the 'Rang de Basanti' maker can be seen with actor Farhan Akhtar and Milkha Singh, as they hold a poster of their film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'.

The second picture is from the sets of the film, in which Rakeysh Mehra can be seen explaining a scene to the 'Rock On' actor.



The third picture features, the lead cast of the film Sonam Kapoor and the 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor with the director.



In another behind-the-lens picture, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor can be seen sharing a happy moment with the legendary athlete.



Further, the 59-year-old director shared some more images from the sets of their award-winning film.



Rakeysh Mehra last directed a sports drama film 'Toofaan', which starred Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The film was streamed on Amazon Prime Video and gathered mixed responses from the netizens. (ANI)