Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shares unheard story about Big B from his debut book 'The Stranger In The Mirror'

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shared an unheard anecdote about megastar Amitabh Bachchan from his debut book 'The Stranger In The Mirror' on Thursday.

Rakeysh who is known for super hit films like 'Rang De Basanti', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' and many more, has released his debut book, 'The Stranger In The Mirror' on July 27.

The book has multiple narrators sharing their first-hand experience of working with or under the eminent filmmaker.

The filmmaker has also worked with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the critically acclaimed film 'Aks' and Rakeysh has now shared an important anecdote about the veteran actor.

The filmmaker took to his Instagram handle to share an unheard anecdote about the 'Don' star from their film, 'Aks'. Rakeysh who is known for adding elements to the characters of his films in order to add to the essence of the movie shared that he made senior Bachchan keep a French beard for the film, and the legendary actor has stuck with it ever since.



In the short clip shared by Rakeysh, one can hear 'Banda Ye Bindass Hai' music in the background which is from the same movie.

"Can a debut director ask for a more legendary initiation onto the big screen? Thank you @amitabhbachchan," the filmmaker wrote in the caption.

Rakeysh's book cover was launched by Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor who had collaborated with the filmmaker for movies- 'Delhi 6' and 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'.

'The Stranger In The Mirror' book contains QR codes that provide for an enhanced reader experience. Interestingly, readers would be able to scan the codes (from any QR code scanner), which will lead to a particular scene or song from the incident that is being talked about.

The book is now available on the stands for the readers to read behind the life of the eminent filmmaker.

The book has been penned by Academy Award-winning musician A.R. Rahman, with whom the director has collaborated in two films 'Rang De Basnati' and 'Delhi 6', and by superstar Aamir Khan with whom he worked in the super hit film 'Rang De Basanti'.

The book has been co-authored by Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta and features first-person accounts of some of the most prolific names of Indian cinema- veteran superstar Waheeda Rahman, AR Rahman, Manoj Bajpayee, Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Ronnie Screwvala, Atul Kulkarni, R. Madhavan, Divya Dutta, and Prahlad Kakar. (ANI)

