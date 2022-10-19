Rakul Preet Singh asks Siri "how to get slim without exercise?"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI): Rakul Preet Singh is known for her fun personality and eccentric social media posts. She often posts funny reels and relatable content on Instagram.

Talking about reels, Rakul is known to take up many viral challenges that dominate social media trends. And if we look at her latest reel, it's equal parts funny and relatable. Rakul recently posted a reel wherein she could be seen asking Apple voice command 'Siri' a hilarious yet significant question.

She asked Siri, "how to get slim and tall without any exercise? (by) Only eating, fast food also included!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj2ivp8qhBH/

And like always, this very 'legitimate' question cracked up netizens!

An Instagram user took to the comment section and wrote, "sounds like something I would ask you!"



Another wrote, "Need a solution tho".



Rakul is a fitness enthusiast and is often captured by the paparazzi's lens outside her Yoga studio.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul last shared screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah in 'Doctor G', which hit the theatres on October 14.

Written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G is a coming-of-age comedy-drama set on a medical campus and is a compelling and hilarious look at a male gynaecologist surviving an otherwise female-dominated world.

She will next be seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Thank God' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022.

She also has 'Chattriwali' in her kitty. The film revolves around an unemployed graduate who is desperate for a job in a small town and ends up taking the job as a condom tester which she hides from everyone around her. (ANI)

