Rakul Preet Singh buys stake in team in tennis league

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Taking her passion for sports forward, actor Rakul Preet Singh bought a stake in the Finecab Hyderabad strikers of the Tennis Premier League (TPL).

"I am very happy and excited to be a part of this league which is taking place under the auspices of AITA (All India Tennis Association) and MSLTA (Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association)," she said.

Adding further she informed, "It is the only league to promote young boys (U-14) and girl (U-18) by giving them this platform. I come from an Army background and know the importance of sports in all spheres of life. I am happy that I will be doing my bit for tennis which is a great sport and needs a boost in our country".

When asked about her decision to opt for the Hyderabad franchise despite the fact that she hails from Delhi, the actor said, "I have a very special connect with Hyderabad as I started my career there and so I decided to take on the Hyderabad team which will be mentored by Narendranath who has coached Sania Mirza."

Asked if she has played tennis before, Rakul quipped, "Yes, I played as a kid but currently play golf as and when I get time...I played golf at a national level but couldn't pursue it further as I took up modelling. I'm happy that now with this league I will be a part of tennis in a big way".

It is interesting to see how celebrities are joining hands with sports. After Leander Paes and Sonali Bendre, Rakul is the third celebrity to own a team in this league. (ANI)

