Rakul Preet Singh commences shoot for 'Doctor G'

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh on Monday announced that she has started shooting for the upcoming Anubhuti Kashyap directorial 'Doctor G'.

The film, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, marks his first collaboration with Rakul.

The 'Yaariyan' actor took to her Instagram story and shared the news by posting a photo of her script for the film, along with which she wrote, "And it begins ... #DOCTORG."



The upcoming movie will be based on a campus of a medical institute. While Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta, Rakul will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann's senior in the film.



Anubhuti, who is director Anurag Kashyap's sister, will be making her debut as a feature film director with the upcoming project. She has in the past directed the dark comedy mini-series 'Afsos' and the critically-acclaimed short film 'Moi Marjaani'.

The film has been written by Anubhuti, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat. In December, Ayushmann had announced the film with a photo of himself posing with the script of the movie. This marks Ayushmann's third collaboration with Jungalee Pictures, after Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018).

Apart from 'Doctor G', Rakul will also be seen in Ajay Devgn's 'MayDay', co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Rakul will play the role of a pilot in 'MayDay', which is slated to release on April 29, 2022.

Rakul also has another movie titled 'Thank God', co-starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann has several upcoming projects in his kitty including 'Anek' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

